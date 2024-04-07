GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Three die in accident near Holalkere

April 07, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons died and 33 were injured when a private bus met with an accident near Holalkere town in Chitradurga district around 4.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver of the bus, heading to Gokarna from Bengaluru, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The bus fell off the road.

The police have identified two of the deceased as Jagadish, 45, of Honnavar, Uttara Kannada, and Ganapathi, 40, of Sagar in Shivamogga district. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the other person.

The injured are being treated in hospitals in Chitradurga and Holalkere.

Negligent driving is said to be the reason for the accident.

The Holalkere police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals. A case has been registered.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.