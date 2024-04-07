Three die in accident near Holalkere

April 07, 2024 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Shivamogga

Three persons died and 33 were injured when a private bus met with an accident near Holalkere town in Chitradurga district around 4.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The driver of the bus, heading to Gokarna from Bengaluru, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The bus fell off the road.

The police have identified two of the deceased as Jagadish, 45, of Honnavar, Uttara Kannada, and Ganapathi, 40, of Sagar in Shivamogga district. The police are yet to ascertain the identity of the other person.

The injured are being treated in hospitals in Chitradurga and Holalkere.

Negligent driving is said to be the reason for the accident.

The Holalkere police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospitals. A case has been registered.