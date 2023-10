October 08, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - Shivamogga

Three people died and another suffered injuries in a fire mishap at Aralasuralli village in Thirthahalli taluk on Saturday night.

The deceased have been identified as Raghavendra Kekod, 63, his wife Nagarathna, 55, their son Sriram, 34. Their younger son Bharath, 33, suffered burn injuries.

Their house caught fire at midnight. The reason for the fire is not yet known.

Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar and other senior officer are visiting the spot.