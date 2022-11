ADVERTISEMENT

Three people including a four-year-old girl died when a bike they were travelling by was hit by a car near Muttige in Shikaripur taluk on Sunday night.

The deceased have been identified Soujanya, 4, Gangamma, 50, and Jyothi, 30. Soujanya died on the spot, while Jyothi and Gangamma died on the way to hospital. Manjunath, who was riding the bike, suffered serious injuries.

Shiralakoppa Police have registered a case.