Three die aftersuffering burns incylinder explosion

Three persons of a family, all natives of Ghanapur in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi, have died after suffering burns in an LPG cylinder explosion in the Miyapur locality in Hyderabad of Telangana.
The deceased were identified as Bichappa Talwar (55), his wife Mahadevi Talwar (48) and son Mallikarjun (28). The family migrated to Telangana for work.
The incident occurred when the woman lit a stove to prepare tea early on Sunday, without knowing that gas was leaking.
The injured persons were getting treatment at the Gandhi Hospital. However, after failing to respond to treatment, two of them died on Monday evening and one died on Tuesday morning.
