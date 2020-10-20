Three deaths in Hassan

Hassan

20 October 2020 18:00 IST

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 infection in Hassan rose to 400 on Tuesday after three more people succumbed on the day. So far 23,566 people, including 245 fresh cases, tested positive for the infection.

A press release issued by the district administration on Tuesday said among those people infected 2,573 are still under treatment and 20,593 have recovered. Of those under treatment 48 people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the fresh cases reported on the day, four are from Alur, 34 from Arakalgud, six from Araikere, 23 from Belur, 17 from Channarayapatna, 118 from Hassan, 26 from Holenarsipur and 17 from Sakleshpur taluk.

