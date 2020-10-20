Three deaths in Hassan

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 infection in Hassan rose to 400 on Tuesday after three more people succumbed on the day. So far 23,566 people, including 245 fresh cases, tested positive for the infection.
A press release issued by the district administration on Tuesday said among those people infected 2,573 are still under treatment and 20,593 have recovered. Of those under treatment 48 people are in the intensive care unit.
Of the fresh cases reported on the day, four are from Alur, 34 from Arakalgud, six from Araikere, 23 from Belur, 17 from Channarayapatna, 118 from Hassan, 26 from Holenarsipur and 17 from Sakleshpur taluk.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath