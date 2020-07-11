Three deaths, 186 new cases

Dakshina Kannada reported three more COVID-19 deaths which was announced on Saturday taking the total deaths to 39. There are two non-COVID-19 deaths in the district.

According to a release issued by the district administration, a 33-year-old male and a 67-year-old female died on Friday while a 78-year-old man died on Saturday.

The district reported 186 new cases taking the total active cases to 1,211 on Saturday. It said that 29 patients were discharged after treatment on Saturday.

A release from the Udupi district administration said that the district reported 90 new cases on Saturday. With this the active cases rose to 319. It said that 26 persons were discharged.