Three dead in road accident on Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road

June 11, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST - Belagavi

A car rammed into a lorry coming from the other side, on the two-lane road without dividers

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons died and another was injured in a road accident near Kyarakoppa village on Hubballi-Dharwad bypass road on Sunday, June 11.

Chandan Tatanahalli, 28, T.V. Deepu of Holenarasipur, 26, and Puttanna Madikeri, 33, died while Kiran Kumar, 28, was injured. He is being treated in the KIMS Hospital.

The four friends, who hail from Holenarasipur in Hassan, were going from Hubballi to Belagavi by car. Their vehicle rammed into a lorry coming from the other side, on the two-lane road without dividers. Dharwad rural police visited the spot and registered a case.

