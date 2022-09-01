Three dead, as rain continues to batter some districts

Rain in the last two days has resulted in inundation of farmland, damage to roads and houses

Heggeri Lake in Haveri district is overflowing following heavy rain in the the last few days. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

While one youth was washed away in flash floods in Dharwad district, an elderly woman was washed away in Haveri district and another woman was struck by lightning in Belagavi district as rain continued to batter some districts in North Karnataka.

In Kalaburagi, it started raining heavily at around 3 a.m. on Thursday and it lasted over four hours.

Kalaburagi district recorded 11.6 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours. Jewargi taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 22.1 mm followed by Kalaburagi taluk with 18.7 mm rainfall.

Aland taluk received 14.5 mm of rainfall and Chittapur taluk recorded 13 mm of rainfall. Shahabad and Kamalapur taluks recorded 11.8 mm and 11.3 mm of rainfall, respectively. Kalagi taluk received 10.8 mm of rainfall, while it was 7.7 mm in Afzalpur taluk.

Rainfall recorded in Chincholi taluk was 5.7 mm against a normal rainfall of 9.5 mm (40% deficiency) and Sedam recorded 0.9 mm rainfall against a normal 4.9 mm rainfall (82% deficiency).

Parts of Nimbarga village in Aland taluk and Andola in Jewargi taluk recorded the highest rainfall of 30.9 mm, followed by 26.3 mm rainfall in Patan village of Aland taluk in the district.

Meanwhile, six houses have been damaged in Hagari Bommanahalli taluk in Vijayanagar district.

Struck by lightning

A 23-year-old farm woman died after being hit by lightning at Daderkoppa village near Saundatti in Belagavi district on Wednesday. Kavita Siddappa Karikatti was struck when she was going from her farm to the village. Saundatti Police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Deputy Commissioner of Vijayapura district Vijay Mahantesh Danammanavar said that 16 houses in Talikoti and Muddebihal have suffered damage in heavy rain.

A joint survey of crop loss and other losses will be ordered soon, he said.

According to him, Devar Hipparagi received 52 mm of rain in 24 hours. Almatti 44 mm, Mattihal 43 mm, Hoovina Hipparagi 41 mm, Kondaguli 39 mm, Kannur 38 mm, Dhavalagi 35 mm, Alamel 37 mm, Ramanahalli 35mm and Vijayapura city 31.6 mm in the last 24 hours.

Washed away

In Dharwad district, a youth was washed away in flash floods in Benni Halla (stream) at Ingalahalli village. The youth was identified as Anand Hiregoudra. However, the body is yet to be recovered.

According to eyewitnesses, a group of youths, including Anand, ventured into the stream despite it being in spate. While three were rescued, Anand was washed away, they said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Minister for Handloom and Textiles Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and district in-charge Minister Halappa Achar have visited the rain-affected villages and also met the family members of the victim.

In Haveri

In Haveri district, an elderly woman was washed away in an overflowing stream at Hale Veerapur village in Hirekerur taluk on Wednesday. The body was found in the stream on Thursday. The 66-year-old Badima Kashimsab Dasanakoppa was washed away when she was crossing the stream, while returning to the village after fetching firewood.