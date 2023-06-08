Three dead as ambulance hits parked truck

June 08, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

An ambulance carrying the mortal remains of a man from Gujarat to Tamil Nadu met with an accident near Chitradurga on Thursday killing three persons on the spot and injuring two.

According to the police, the driver of the ambulance reportedly lost control and hit a truck parked by the roadside near Mallapur village on National Highway No 48 in Chitradurga Rural Police limits.

The deceased have been identified as 72-year-old Kanakamani, 17-year-old Akash and the ambulance driver from Ahmedabad. The injured, 51-year-old Jnanashekhara and 40-year-old Mauli Rajan, have been admitted to Chitradurga District Hospital.

Barring the driver, all passengers were natives of Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu but residing in Ahmedabad.

As a member of the family had passed away, they were carrying the body to Tirunelveli in the ambulance. The police said that the accident could have happened due to overspeeding or possibly, the driver’s lack of sleep.