Three-day Zilla Utsava from Feb. 28

The Chikkamagaluru district administration has organised a three-day Chikkamagaluru Habba – Zilla Utsava beginning on February 28.

The event would be organised with the support of Tourism Department and Kannada and Culture Department and will include many cultural events to be held at Subhash Chandra Bose stadium and Kuvempu Kala Mandir.

Minister for Kannada and Culture C.T. Ravi, who is Minister in charge of the district, unveiled the logo of the event at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the district administration had constituted 15 sub-committees to ensure smooth conduct of the event. A theatre festival, film festival, music and dance programmes, and performances of folk art forms would be held.

Around 600 artists would take part in the procession. Twenty departments would put up stalls to spread the message on their pro-people programmes.

Former chairman of Legislative Council B.L. Shankar, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam, SP Harish Pandey ad others were present.