Three-day urs to begin on March 18

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh has appealed to people to cooperate with the administration for the peaceful conduct of annual urs at Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah, beginning on March 18.

The DC held a meeting with officers and representatives of the Muslim community, who take part in the urs on Friday. The officer said the administration would make all necessary arrangements for the event. The road would be repaired, a temporary hospital would be set up at the shrine, and basic necessities made available for the devotees. During the event, only light motor vehicles would be allowed to commute on the road to Bababudangiri, he said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO G. Prabhu, Assistant Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj, former ZP president K. Mohammed and others were present at the meeting.