Three-day Udbhav Expo in Hubballi from tomorrow

October 11, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A three-day Udbhav Expo, which will have sessions by entrepreneurship gurus, motivational speakers and other events, will be held in Hubballi from Friday.

Hubbali Chapter of Jain International Trade Organsiation (JITO) is organising the exposition in association with women’s wings of Hubballi and Gadag and the youth wing. The three-day event will be held at Srinivas Garden on Kusugal Road.

Chairman of Hubballi Chapter of JITO Prakash Kothari told presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday that 120 business stalls will be displaying a diverse range of products during the event. The entry to the event is free but those attending sessions will have to register first.

On the inaugural day, there will be a women’s conclave in which Jai Madaan will deliver a talk. There will be an entrepreneurial session by Anand Chordia on the second day and a motivation talk by Sonu Sharma on the concluding day, Mr. Kothari said and added that registration is mandatory to attend these events.

President of JITO Women’s Wing Sangeeta Sanghvi said that there will be a cooking competition as part of the exposition and the finals will be held on Friday itself.

Chief secretary Bharat Pawari said that there will be a music programme, Sufiyana Shaam, on the inaugural day at 6.30 p.m. by Mannat Band. This apart, there will be a Jain Pavillion at the expo to showcase the contribution of Jain Tirthankar Bhagavan Mahaveer to society.

