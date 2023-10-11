HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-day Udbhav Expo in Hubballi from tomorrow

October 11, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day Udbhav Expo, which will have sessions by entrepreneurship gurus, motivational speakers and other events, will be held in Hubballi from Friday.

Hubbali Chapter of Jain International Trade Organsiation (JITO) is organising the exposition in association with women’s wings of Hubballi and Gadag and the youth wing. The three-day event will be held at Srinivas Garden on Kusugal Road.

Chairman of Hubballi Chapter of JITO Prakash Kothari told presspersons in Hubballi on Wednesday that 120 business stalls will be displaying a diverse range of products during the event. The entry to the event is free but those attending sessions will have to register first.

On the inaugural day, there will be a women’s conclave in which Jai Madaan will deliver a talk. There will be an entrepreneurial session by Anand Chordia on the second day and a motivation talk by Sonu Sharma on the concluding day, Mr. Kothari said and added that registration is mandatory to attend these events.

President of JITO Women’s Wing Sangeeta Sanghvi said that there will be a cooking competition as part of the exposition and the finals will be held on Friday itself.

Chief secretary Bharat Pawari said that there will be a music programme, Sufiyana Shaam, on the inaugural day at 6.30 p.m. by Mannat Band. This apart, there will be a Jain Pavillion at the expo to showcase the contribution of Jain Tirthankar Bhagavan Mahaveer to society.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.