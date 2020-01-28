Three-day theatre festival in Kalaburagi from Thursday

Sahamatha Vedike, a Kalaburagi-based cultural organisation, has planned a three-day theatre festival from Thursday at Visvesvaraya Bhavan near SVP Chowk in the city. In a press conference here on Tuesday, Shreeshaila Gooli, convenor of the group, said that three thought-provoking plays would be staged.

On the first day, Molige Marayya, authored by Panditaradhya Swamy of Sanehalli Math and directed by Jagadish R., would be staged at 6 p.m. The former Minister Sharan Prakash Patil would inaugurate the event and R.K. Hudgi would preside over the inaugural session. Shivanand Patil, Siddaram Pyati, Dilip Patil, Santosh Patil Danoor, Meharaj Patel, Somanna Nadakatti, Prabhu Khanapure and Apparao Akkone would be the guests.

On the second day, Kadadida Neeru, authored by B.G. Joshi and directed by Jagadish R., would be staged. Senior artist V.G. Andani would inaugurate the event and Dalit leader Maruti Ghokale would preside over it. Arun Kumar Patil, Ramesh Maragol, Sharanagouda Patil, Gautam Vaijanath Patil, Ramesh Landonkar, Shivasharanappa Moolegaon and K. Neela would be the guests.

On the concluding day, Mundana Kathana, authored by Nataraj Huliyar and directed by Malatesh R. Badiger, would be staged. Kalaburagi Rangayana director Prabhakar Joshi would inaugurate the event and activist Meenakshi Bali would preside over it. Arun Kumar Patil, Gurulingappagouda Patil, Ajitkumar Patil, Sharangouda Daulatrao Patil, Prabhulinga Mahagaonkar, Rajashekhar Yankanji, Sharangouda Patil and Sanjay Makal would be the guests.

“All the three plays are thought-provoking. They attempt to inculcate rationalism and noble values. The entry is free and I appealed to the people of Kalaburagi to watch them,” Mr. Gooli said.

Ravindra Shabadi, Shivanand Patil, Siddaram Pyati and other functionaries of Sahamatha Vedike were present.