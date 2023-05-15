ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day summer camp - Be a Zoo Keeper - ends

May 15, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari conducted the summer camp

The Hindu Bureau

Students at the Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A three-day summer camp, “Be a Zoo Keeper,” conducted by Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari, a mini-zoo, concluded on Monday. A group of students from different schools in the city took part in the camp intended to motivate them to develop an interest in wildlife conservation.

The zoo located on NH 206 conducts summer camp and winter camp regularly for the benefit of students. This was the second camp in the last two months. Sameena Iza Shaik, Education officer at the Zoo, told The Hindu that the camp involved activities that helped students understand the wildlife. 

“The participants spent most of the time during the camp learning about the wildlife. They were given tasks like gathering information about an animal or a bird, interact with zoo keepers, among others. They learnt about the way animals are looked after in the zoo. It is useful for them and they cherish the experience for long in their lives”, the officer said. Volunteers Jahnavi and Cinchona, who have studied wildlife, assisted the Education Officer in conducting the camp.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants had the chance to interact with zoo keepers and other staff members of the zoo. They learnt about diet, habitat and special features of wild animals. Executive Director of the zoo B. Mukund Chandra said the organisation would conduct such workshops so that students develop interest in wildlife conservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US