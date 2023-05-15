Three-day summer camp - Be a Zoo Keeper - ends

May 15, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Shivamogga

A three-day summer camp, “Be a Zoo Keeper,” conducted by Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion Safari, a mini-zoo, concluded on Monday. A group of students from different schools in the city took part in the camp intended to motivate them to develop an interest in wildlife conservation.

The zoo located on NH 206 conducts summer camp and winter camp regularly for the benefit of students. This was the second camp in the last two months. Sameena Iza Shaik, Education officer at the Zoo, told The Hindu that the camp involved activities that helped students understand the wildlife.

“The participants spent most of the time during the camp learning about the wildlife. They were given tasks like gathering information about an animal or a bird, interact with zoo keepers, among others. They learnt about the way animals are looked after in the zoo. It is useful for them and they cherish the experience for long in their lives”, the officer said. Volunteers Jahnavi and Cinchona, who have studied wildlife, assisted the Education Officer in conducting the camp.

The participants had the chance to interact with zoo keepers and other staff members of the zoo. They learnt about diet, habitat and special features of wild animals. Executive Director of the zoo B. Mukund Chandra said the organisation would conduct such workshops so that students develop interest in wildlife conservation.