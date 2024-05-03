Three-day student cultural event kicks off at VVCE 

May 03, 2024 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The three-day student cultural event VIDYUTH 2024 conducted by Vidhyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE) in the city kicked off on Friday with a slew of events to mark the occasion.

It was inaugurated by N.K. Lokanath, Vice Chancellor, University of Mysore who said that the cultural event was an ideal platform for students to showcase their talent and innovation and design had disproved the maxim that sky was the limit.

Sky is not the limit anymore if there is innovation, said Mr. Lokanath. He also said that innovation was a barometer of ‘human ingenuity’ without which human society would be forced to confine itself to a limited sphere. Mr. Lokanath said innovation in engineering has led to space exploration and humankind was exploring the possibility of reaching different celestial objects.

“I am dwelling on human ingenuity and human intelligence during the inauguration of VIDYUTH-2024 because engineering students are at the centre of this event,” he added.

Mr. Lokanath said such events also help build bridges and foster new friendship among students of different institutions and will inspire one another to reach their goals.

B. Jagadeesh, cultural secretary of VVCE said VIDYUTH 2024 aims to be bigger and better as a slew of events will be staged such as Dog Show, Auto Expo, Rangoli, Feet on Fire, Voice of VVCE, Mehendi, Cooking without fire, Box Cricket Championship, Fashion Frontier, Futsal, Tug of War, PS4 Clash, Badminton, Photography Contest and Reels Contest. There will also be concerts late in the evening on all the three days.

Gundappa Gowda, president of Vidyavardhaka Sangha, P. Vishwanath, secretary, Shrishaila Rammannavar, treasurer, Vidyavardhaka Sangha and B. Sadashive Gowda, principal, VVCE were present.

There was also a blood donation camp in association with Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Mysuru as part of the event.

