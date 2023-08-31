Three-day public Ganeshotsav at Idgah Maidan in Hubballi

August 31, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Like last year, the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation on Thursday resolved to give permission for public celebration of Ganesh festival at the Idgah Maidan in Hubballi, amid opposition from the Opposition members.

As the issue came up before the council meeting as a subject in the additional agenda along with two other issues, the Congress members objected to it, saying that the issue has been introduced in the additional agenda without bringing it to the notice of the Opposition members. They rushed to the well of the House and entered into an argument with Mayor Veena Baradwad.

Amid the uproar, the BJP councillors tried to intervene saying that it is the prerogative of the Mayor to include subjects in the additional agenda and the Opposition members can express their views during discussion on the subject.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the Congress members continued their agitation in the well of the House and amid commotion, Ms. Baradwad ruled that all the three subjects in the additional agenda, including that of permission for Ganesh festival at Idgah Maidan, have been passed.

For three days

Later, speaking to presspersons after the meeting, Ms. Baradwad said that like last year it has been resolved to allow public celebrations of Ganesh festival for three days at the Idgah Maidan.

Municipal Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi said that as four organisations have sought permission for holding public celebrations of Ganesh festival at the Idgah Maidan, the matter was brought before the council. The copy of the council resolution will be sent to the State government for ratification, he said.

Last year, after the municipal corporation gave permission, Anjuman-e-Islam approached the High Court seeking a stay, which was, however, rejected by the court. The court upheld the decision of the municipal corporation to allow Ganesh festival celebrations at the Idgah Maidan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.