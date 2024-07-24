ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day organic farming festival in Kalaburagi from Saturday

Published - July 24, 2024 10:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

KKCCI president Shashikanth B. Patil addressing a media conference at APMC yard in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KKCCI), a body of traders and industrialists, has planned a three-day organic farming festival on the APMC premises in Kalaburagi starting Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will be organised in association with the University of Agriculture Sciences, Raichur, the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, Bidar, the Sharnbasva University, Kalaburagi, the Central University of Karnataka, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kalaburagi, the departments of Agriculture, Forest, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sericulture, Fisheries, APMC, the Association of Foodgrain and Seed Traders, the Dal Millers Association, the Rice Traders Association, the Farm Equipment Traders Association and Vikas Academy, Kalaburagi.

Addressing a press conference at the APMPC yard here on Wednesday, KKCCI president Shashikanth B. Patil said that the purpose of the event is to inculcate awareness about newer technologies for sustainable organic farming among farmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Farmers in Kalyana Karnataka are not aware of the benefits of sustainable and organic farming. The event will help them understand the importance of organic farming and the benefits that come with it. We will also organise sessions to provide useful information about the market facilities to sell organic farm produces,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Kadasiddeshwar Swamy of Kaneri Math will inaugurate the event at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardhaka Sangha Dakshayini S. Appa, Gurupadalinga Shivayogi of Babalad Math and Abhinava Paruteshwara Shivacharya of Belgumpa Math will be present. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvaraya Swamy, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Textiles and Sugarcane Development Minister Shivanand Patil and other senior political leaders will participate,” Mr. Patil said.

A session on medicinal plants and fragrant plants will be organised on Sunday and it will be presided over by Siddarama Shivacharya of Chinamgera. Farmers who have made outstanding achievements in agriculture will be honoured in the evening the same day. There will be an exhibition of dogs, cats and horses. Over 170 stalls will be put up for the exhibition and sale of farm products and technologies.

“Experts will speak on organic farming, newer farm technologies, value addition to farm products, production of compost on farm fields, waste management and vital issues related to farming,” Mr. Patil said.

KKCCI secretary Manjunath Jewargi, Gunj Association president Sreemanth Udanur, Foodgrain and Seed Traders Association secretary Santosh Langar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US