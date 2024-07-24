Three-day organic farming festival in Kalaburagi from Saturday

Kalyana Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KKCCI), a body of traders and industrialists, has planned a three-day organic farming festival on the APMC premises in Kalaburagi starting Saturday.

The event will be organised in association with the University of Agriculture Sciences, Raichur, the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University, Bidar, the Sharnbasva University, Kalaburagi, the Central University of Karnataka, the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Kalaburagi, the departments of Agriculture, Forest, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sericulture, Fisheries, APMC, the Association of Foodgrain and Seed Traders, the Dal Millers Association, the Rice Traders Association, the Farm Equipment Traders Association and Vikas Academy, Kalaburagi.

Addressing a press conference at the APMPC yard here on Wednesday, KKCCI president Shashikanth B. Patil said that the purpose of the event is to inculcate awareness about newer technologies for sustainable organic farming among farmers.

“Farmers in Kalyana Karnataka are not aware of the benefits of sustainable and organic farming. The event will help them understand the importance of organic farming and the benefits that come with it. We will also organise sessions to provide useful information about the market facilities to sell organic farm produces,” he said.

“Kadasiddeshwar Swamy of Kaneri Math will inaugurate the event at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Chairperson of the Sharanabasaveshwar Vidya Vardhaka Sangha Dakshayini S. Appa, Gurupadalinga Shivayogi of Babalad Math and Abhinava Paruteshwara Shivacharya of Belgumpa Math will be present. Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvaraya Swamy, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre, Textiles and Sugarcane Development Minister Shivanand Patil and other senior political leaders will participate,” Mr. Patil said.

A session on medicinal plants and fragrant plants will be organised on Sunday and it will be presided over by Siddarama Shivacharya of Chinamgera. Farmers who have made outstanding achievements in agriculture will be honoured in the evening the same day. There will be an exhibition of dogs, cats and horses. Over 170 stalls will be put up for the exhibition and sale of farm products and technologies.

“Experts will speak on organic farming, newer farm technologies, value addition to farm products, production of compost on farm fields, waste management and vital issues related to farming,” Mr. Patil said.

KKCCI secretary Manjunath Jewargi, Gunj Association president Sreemanth Udanur, Foodgrain and Seed Traders Association secretary Santosh Langar and others were present.