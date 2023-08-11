Three-day national conference on Clinical Psychology begins at NIMHANS 

August 11, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

To discuss and deliberate on the emerging challenges and opportunities in Clinical Psychology, the Department of Clinical Psychology at NIMHANS in association with Clinical Psychology Society of India (CPSI) has organised a three-day national annual conference of Clinical Psychology at its premises on Thursday.

The conference CPSICON-2023 with the theme “Mental Health for a Changing World: New Challenges and Opportunities” is aimed at bringing together a diverse range of mental health experts, students, clinical psychologists, psychologists and stakeholders.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who inaugurated the conference, said mental health is as important as physical health. He underscored the importance of mental health and the role of clinical psychologists in handling the mental health needs of the community.

He also launched “CPSI – Psycho Legal Aid Cell” and released the conference souvenir as well as two books on mental health, and educational posters on internet addiction.

In her presidential address, NIMHANS director Partima Murthy traced the journey of clinical psychology training in the Indian scenario and the dearth of the professionals available to tackle the need of the population. She also emphasised the needs, complexities, challenges and opportunities facing the field.

Jamuna Rajeswaran, professor and head of the Department of Clinical Psychology, who is also the president of CPSI, said with the rise in mental health issues the first important step is investment in mental health. “This is not just by securing appropriate funds and human resources, but also through committed leadership, pursuing evidence-based policies and practice, and establishing robust information and monitoring systems,” she said.

NIMHANS registrar B.S. Shankaranarayana Rao spoke on the importance of trained clinical psychologists in the country.

