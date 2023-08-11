HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-day national conference on Clinical Psychology begins at NIMHANS 

August 11, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To discuss and deliberate on the emerging challenges and opportunities in Clinical Psychology, the Department of Clinical Psychology at NIMHANS in association with Clinical Psychology Society of India (CPSI) has organised a three-day national annual conference of Clinical Psychology at its premises on Thursday.

The conference CPSICON-2023 with the theme “Mental Health for a Changing World: New Challenges and Opportunities” is aimed at bringing together a diverse range of mental health experts, students, clinical psychologists, psychologists and stakeholders. 

State Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who inaugurated the conference, said mental health is as important as physical health. He underscored the importance of mental health and the role of clinical psychologists in handling the mental health needs of the community. 

He also launched “CPSI – Psycho Legal Aid Cell” and released the conference souvenir as well as two books on mental health, and educational posters on internet addiction.

In her presidential address, NIMHANS director Partima Murthy traced the journey of clinical psychology training in the Indian scenario and the dearth of the professionals available to tackle the need of the population. She also emphasised the needs, complexities, challenges and opportunities facing the field. 

Jamuna Rajeswaran, professor and head of the Department of Clinical Psychology, who is also the president of CPSI,  said with the rise in mental health issues the first important step is investment in mental health. “This is not just by securing appropriate funds and human resources, but also through committed leadership, pursuing evidence-based policies and practice, and establishing robust information and monitoring systems,” she said.

NIMHANS registrar B.S. Shankaranarayana Rao spoke on the importance of trained clinical psychologists in the country. 

Related Topics

health

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.