ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day Natakotsava from tomorrow

January 09, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalaburagi Rangayana and Samudaya Kalaburagi will organise a three-day theatre festival, Natakotsava, here from Wednesday.

Rangayana director Prabhakar Joshi and Samudaya secretary Shrishail Ghooli, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday, said that Shivakumar Kalasangha, a Chitradurga-based theatre troupe, as part of its repertory, Shivasanchara-22, will perform three stage plays.

On Wednesday, artists of Shivasanchara will perform Bijjala Nyaya, a play written by S.G. Siddaramaiah and directed by Naveen Mandya.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On Thursday, the troupe will perform Nemmadi Apartment, a play by Shashiraj Kavooru and directed by H.S. Bheemesh. On Friday, the artists will stage Chandrahas, written by Kuvempu and directed by Pramod Shiggaon.

Bijjala Nyaya on Wednesday will held at S.M. Pandit Ranga Mandir auditorium, while the other two plays will be performed at Rangayana, Mr. Ghooli said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US