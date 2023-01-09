HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three-day Natakotsava from tomorrow

January 09, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalaburagi Rangayana and Samudaya Kalaburagi will organise a three-day theatre festival, Natakotsava, here from Wednesday.

Rangayana director Prabhakar Joshi and Samudaya secretary Shrishail Ghooli, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday, said that Shivakumar Kalasangha, a Chitradurga-based theatre troupe, as part of its repertory, Shivasanchara-22, will perform three stage plays.

On Wednesday, artists of Shivasanchara will perform Bijjala Nyaya, a play written by S.G. Siddaramaiah and directed by Naveen Mandya.

On Thursday, the troupe will perform Nemmadi Apartment, a play by Shashiraj Kavooru and directed by H.S. Bheemesh. On Friday, the artists will stage Chandrahas, written by Kuvempu and directed by Pramod Shiggaon.

Bijjala Nyaya on Wednesday will held at S.M. Pandit Ranga Mandir auditorium, while the other two plays will be performed at Rangayana, Mr. Ghooli said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.