Three-day Natakotsava from tomorrow

January 09, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Kalaburagi Rangayana and Samudaya Kalaburagi will organise a three-day theatre festival, Natakotsava, here from Wednesday.

Rangayana director Prabhakar Joshi and Samudaya secretary Shrishail Ghooli, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday, said that Shivakumar Kalasangha, a Chitradurga-based theatre troupe, as part of its repertory, Shivasanchara-22, will perform three stage plays.

On Wednesday, artists of Shivasanchara will perform Bijjala Nyaya, a play written by S.G. Siddaramaiah and directed by Naveen Mandya.

On Thursday, the troupe will perform Nemmadi Apartment, a play by Shashiraj Kavooru and directed by H.S. Bheemesh. On Friday, the artists will stage Chandrahas, written by Kuvempu and directed by Pramod Shiggaon.

Bijjala Nyaya on Wednesday will held at S.M. Pandit Ranga Mandir auditorium, while the other two plays will be performed at Rangayana, Mr. Ghooli said.