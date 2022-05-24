Three-day music festival to mark 125th anniversary of library

The festival of music, dance and puppetry will start on May 27

Office-bearers of Nagarkar Library, which is all set to celebrate its 125th anniversary, leafing through old books at the library’s new reading room in Hubballi. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

A three-day festival of music, dance and puppetry will mark the 125th anniversary of Nagarkar Library in Hubballi, starting on May 27.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, president of Nagarkar Library Vijay G. Bijur, Honorary Secretary Nagaprasad Kundapur and Treasurer Vikram Sirur said that the three-day music festival will be held at Sawai Gandharva Hall at Deshpande Nagar in Hubballi.

Mr. Vikram Sirur said that the Nagarkar Library was established by a group of young Chitrapur Saraswats in 1897. And, the library which has now emerged as a cultural centre will be celebrating its 125th anniversary through the music festival called Swara Sangama.

The music concerts will begin at 6 p.m. on May 27, 28 and 29 and there will be Bombe Aata (puppetry show) by Bhaskar Kogga Kamath and Troupe on Sunday at 11 a.m.

He said that Bharatanatyam exponent Susheela Ullal Mehta, vocalist Jayateerth Mevundi, sitar exponent Vinayak Chittar will perform on the inaugural day of the festival on May 27.

The second day (Saturday) will have a concert by vocalist Prameshwar Hegde and on the third day (Sunday), tabla exponent Omkar Gulvady and flautist Nityanand Haldipur will perform.

The artists will be accompanied by Shridhar Mandre and Uday Kulkarni on the tabla and Sudhanshu Kulkarni and Guruprasad Hegde on the harmonium.