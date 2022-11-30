Three-day music festival in Dharwad from December 2

November 30, 2022 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - HUBBALLI

Music enthusiasts in and around Dharwad will be served a musical feast for three days starting December 2. Renowned musicians will congregate in Dharwad to offer a musical tribute to Sitar Ratna Rahimat Khan.

Bharateeya Sangeeta Vidyalaya and Sitar Ratna Samiti (Dharwad) have jointly organised the musical festival to mark the 68 th death anniversary of Sitar Ratna Rahimat Khan at Srujana auditorium on Karnatak College campus in Dharwad.

The inaugural session of the music festival will be held at 5.30 p.m. on Friday (December 2) with Hindustani vocal concert by Onkar Nagarajrao Havaldar. He will be accompanied on tabla by Shridhar Mandre and on harmonium by Sameer Havaldar. It will be followed by a flute concert by Rajendra Kulkarni with Raghunath Nakod accompanying him on tabla.

On Saturday December 3 at 5.30 p.m., Hindustani vocalist Shashwati Chouhan (Pune) will pay a musical tribute accompanied by Shridhar Mandre on tabla and Basavaraj Hiremath on harmonium. The next concert will be a violin jugalbandi by Vidwan Nagaraj and Manjunath. Vidwan Jayachandrarao will accompany the duo on mrudangam and Rajendra Nakod on tabla.

On Sunday December 4, Ustad Rayees Balekhan (Pune) will present a vocal concert at 9.30 a.m. with Uday Kulkarni on tabla and Guruprasad Hegde on harmonium. This will be followed by a Bharatnatya performance by Vidushi Priya Ganesh, Vidwan Anilkumar, Avani and Shalomi of Bengaluru.

On Sunday December 4 evening at 5 p.m., fans can witness a vocal jugalbandi of Noushad and Nishad Harlapur from Shivamogga. Ustad Nissar Ahmed will play the tabla while Basavaraj Hiremath will accompany them on harmonium.

It will be followed by a sitar and santoor jugalbandi of Ustad Rafeeq Khan (Mangaluru) and Satyendra Solanki (Bhopal). Rajendra Nakod will accompany them on tabla.

The three-day music festival will conclude on Sunday night with a vocal concert by Pandit Krishna Bhat of Mumbai with Raghunath Nakod accompanying him on table and Guruprasad Hegde on harmonium.