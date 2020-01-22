Three-day music and dance festival, Vasundhara, in Dharwad from Friday

On the occasion of the ninth death anniversary of the legendary music maestro Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, the Bharateeya Sangeeta Vidyalaya will organise a three-day music and dance festival, Vasundhara, at Srijana auditorium here from January 24. The event would offer a rare opportunity for cultural enthusiasts to enjoy performances by eminent artistes and musicians. The special feature of this cultural event is that it would be an all-woman affair. A host of eminent women performers from across the country would mesmerise the audience on this occasion.

The event has been sponsored by Kshamata, a non-government organisation headed by Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi, Dr. Annajirao Shirur Auditorium Trust, G.B. Joshi Memorial Trust, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Prashant Nursing Home, Swarna Jewellers and Bluechip. The event would be inaugurated on Friday with an Odissi dance by the mother-and-daughter duo of Sonalika and Shrinima Purohit at 6.45 p.m.

The other programmes to be held on the subsequent two days are as follows:

Saturday — Hindustani vocal recital by Sabina Mumtaz Islam, an exponent of the Agra gharana, 5.45 p.m.; and Kirana gharana exponent Chetana Pathak will present a vocal recital at 7.45 p.m.

Sunday — The morning session would begin with a vocal recital by Shashwati Mondal at 9.45 a.m.; it will be followed by a Sarod concert by Debasmita Bhattacharya at 11.45 a.m.

Post-lunch, vocalist Savani Shende would perform at 2.15 p.m. and Varada Godbole at 4.15 p.m. The evening session would feature a violin concert by Protima Mukherjee at 5.45 p.m. and it would be followed by a vocal recital by Shalamalee Joshi at 7.30 p.m.

The artistes would be accompanied by Sangeeta Agnihotri, Sawani Talwalkar, Mitali Vinchurkar on the tabala and Protima Mukherjee and Neeta Beleyur on the harmonium, the release stated.