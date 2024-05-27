GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day monsoon cultural festival in Raichur from June 21

Published - May 27, 2024 08:20 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

A former legislator and leader of Munnuru Kapu Samaj A. Papareddy has said that a three-day Mungaru Samskritika Raichur Habba will be organised from June 21 in Raichur.

He was addressing a press conference in Raichur on Monday.

Mr. Papareddy said that the Munnuru Kapu Samaj has been celebrating these festivities for the last 23 years. This is the 24th annual event.

Rajendra Gunj is going to be prepared for celebrating Kara Hunnime, which is the first festival for farmers during the monsoon.

On programmes during the three-day event, Mr. Papareddy said that Medical Education and district in-charge Minister Sharanprakash Patil, Minister for Minor Irrigation N.S. Boseraju, MLA Shivaraj Patil, former Ministers, legislators and other leaders as well as elected representatives will be present.

And, several thousands of people from various parts of the district and also from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will take part in the festivities.

Cultural activities, including folk dances and Janapada songs, will be conducted. Bullocks pulling boulders will be the main attraction of the festival and rewards will be given to the winning owners.

