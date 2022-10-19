Three-day millet mela from January 20

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 19, 2022 21:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil on Wednesday said an international millet mela would be organised in Bengaluru for three days from January 20, 2023, following the declaration of International Year of Millets by the United Nations.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

With the aim to create awareness and increase production and consumption of millets, the United Nations, at the behest of the Government of India, declared 2023 the International Year Millets.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app