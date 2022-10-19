Three-day millet mela from January 20

ADVERTISEMENT
Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil on Wednesday said an international millet mela would be organised in Bengaluru for three days from January 20, 2023, following the declaration of International Year of Millets by the United Nations.
With the aim to create awareness and increase production and consumption of millets, the United Nations, at the behest of the Government of India, declared 2023 the International Year Millets.