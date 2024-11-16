ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day meet of AIPC in Shivamogga from November 22

Published - November 16, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Poetess Conference (AIPC) is holding its three-day annual conference in Shivamogga beginning on November 22. Hundreds of poets of different languages from different countries are expected to take part in the event to be held at Kuvempu Ranga Mandira.

ADVERTISEMENT

B.S. Saroja, general secretary of AIPC, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Saturday, said poets of different Indian languages would take part in the conference and present their poems. The conference would bring out books in 24 languages and another 24 kannada books of different genres on the occasion.

The participants would light a lamp at Uduthadi, the birthplace of Akkamahadevi, to mark the inauguration of the event. Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar and others would take part in the conference, Ms. Saroja added.

Office-bearers of the conference committee were present at the press conference.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US