Three-day meet of AIPC in Shivamogga from November 22

The All India Poetess Conference (AIPC) is holding its three-day annual conference in Shivamogga beginning on November 22. Hundreds of poets of different languages from different countries are expected to take part in the event to be held at Kuvempu Ranga Mandira.

B.S. Saroja, general secretary of AIPC, in a press conference in Shivamogga on Saturday, said poets of different Indian languages would take part in the conference and present their poems. The conference would bring out books in 24 languages and another 24 kannada books of different genres on the occasion.

The participants would light a lamp at Uduthadi, the birthplace of Akkamahadevi, to mark the inauguration of the event. Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar and others would take part in the conference, Ms. Saroja added.

Office-bearers of the conference committee were present at the press conference.