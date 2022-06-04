Three-day mango mela begins

The three-day mango and jackfruit mela, organized by Hassan district administration, began on the Kannada Sahitya Parishat building premises in Hassan on Saturday. Different varieties of mango and jackfruits are available for sale.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and Zilla Panchayat CEO Kantharaju inaugurated the mela and tasted mangoes.

H.R.Yogesh, Deputy Director of Horticulture Department, said around 30 varieties of mango from different parts of the country were on display. They include Raspuri, Alphonso, Badami, Mallika, and Dashehari.

Among them 12 were varieties were for sale. Similarly six varieties of jackfruit were on display-cum-sale in the mela. “The mela will be on from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for three days. People of Hassan can make use of the mela and purchase them”, he said.

Hundreds of peope visited the mela on the first day.