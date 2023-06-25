Three-day legislators’ training begins today

June 25, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Amid criticism over inviting religious personalities to speak to legislators, the three-day training programme for 70 first-time legislators will commence on the city’s outskirts from Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be inaugurating the session in the presence of Speaker U.T. Khader and Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti.

Besides programmes to inculcate physical exercises for good health, 70 first-time legislators will be trained in parliamentary practices such as the details of legislature session, question hour, zero hour and calling attention notice by Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, and parliamentary skills development in Rule 69, confidence and no-confidence motion by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. Former Chairman of Legislative Council B.L. Shankar will speak on Governor’s speech, budget speech and processes.

Former Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri will talk on legislation making and relationship between the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council while former Minister T.B. Jayachandra will speak on responsibilities of legislators, rights and privileges. Former Minister A.H. Vishwanath will speak on ethics, rules to be followed in the House and ways to become a popular legislator.

Actor and former MLC Mukhyamantri Chandru will speak on the lighter moments during the session and former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily will speak on the committees of the legislature and ways to strengthen these committees. Representatives of PRS will train legislators in the relationship between legislature and media.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, former Chief Ministers H.D. Kumaraswamy and B.S. Yediyurappa will be interacting with the first-time legislators.

MP and Dharmadarshi of Dharmasthala Veerendra Heggade will speak on harmonious society and role of legislators in developing Karnataka and a stronger India. Representatives of Brahmakumaris will be offering friendly advice to the newly elected legislators while Mohammed Kunhi will deliver a talk on ways to improve harmony between people’s representatives and people.