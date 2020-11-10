Three-day Krishi Mela to begin on November 11

It will be a low-key event owing to the pandemic

The University of Agricultural Sciences-Bangalore (UAS-B) will hold a three-day Krishi mela from November 11 to 13. This year, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mela will be a low-key affair. It will be held both physically on the GKVK campus and will be digitally available on website, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Zoom.

Only 200 farmers will be allowed at a time and face mask as well as social distancing is a must for those visiting the mela. Similarly, only those in the age group of 18 to 60 will be allowed.

Speaking to presspersons here on Monday, UAS-B Vice-Chancellor S. Rajendra Prasad said three new varieties of crops – groundnut GKVK-27, cowpea KC-8, and forage cowpea MFC 09 03 (MFC-3) – will be released, and there will be a demonstration on the recently released 17 new agricultural technologies.

Farmers can get solutions to their agricultural problems physically and through zoom meetings from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. live telecast on demonstration plots and stalls from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. through social media.

The UAS-B has set up 25 stalls for agriculture exhibition while the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research will put up one stall. This time, there will be no private agricultural stalls, Dr. Prasad said.

The UAS-B will present six State-level awards and 17 district-level awards to innovative farmers, and awards will also be given to young farmers (94 men and women) at the taluk level.

Dr. Prasad said A.K. Singh, Deputy Director General (Extension) Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi, will inaugurate the event at 11 a.m. on November 11. The State-level awards will be presented on November 13. Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers D.V. Sadananda Gowda will be chief guest at the valedictory programme.

For details, visit www.krishmila2020uasb.com.