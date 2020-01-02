Three-day krishi mela from tomorrow

The College of Agricultural Sciences, affiliated to the University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, will hold a three-day krishi mela from Saturday [January 4] with the theme ‘conservation of water and good health’.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, S.B. Kalaghatagi, dean of the college, said that this year owing to public demand the event will be held for three days. Previously, it was held for two days.

Stating that mechanisation of agriculture is the primary focus of the event, he said that since the farmers are facing an acute labour problem, machines are being introduced for the various stages of cultivation.

“We will showcase several simple agriculture machines during the mela which can be used to save time and money,” he said.

A demonstration of specially-designed drones, to identify crops not growing properly, will be held.

Dr. Kalaghatagi said that various seminars on lemons, grapes, and pomegranates will also be held since these are largely grown in the district.

A seminar on soil testing will also be held to educate farmers on the importance of testing soil for better yield.

Dr. Kalaghatagi said that since Vijayapura largely has dry-land based farming, farmers will be taught on cultivating crops that are suitable to this region.

Stating that goat and dairy farming have become good alternative source of income for farmers, he said that different varieties of goats and cows will be displayed during the event.

A flower show will also be held and different varieties of flowers will be showcased.

Considering the demand of dog lovers, this time the mela will also have a dog show where different breeds of canines would be displayed.

“Since we are holding the event on a bigger scale this time, we have also increased the stalls, where farmers and agencies can display their products, to 135,” he said.

He urged farmers to make use of the event for increasing their output and the earning.

Assistant Research Director, Regional Agriculture Research Centre, H.B. Babalad, Assistant Extension Director, R.B. Belli, and Joint Director, Agriculture Department, Shivakumar were present.