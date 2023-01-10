ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day Krishi Mela begins at UAS Raichur

January 10, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The Krishi Mela being launched at the University of Agricultural Sciences in Raichur on Tuesday, with a puja offered to a cow. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

A three-day Krishi Mela began at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Raichur on Tuesday as Mahalinga Swamiji of the Suvarnagiri Viraktamath offered puja. The programme is being organised by UAS Raichur.

After launching the event, the swamiji said that the mela is like a festival of farmers who, according to him, will definitely benefit from it.

He advised farmers to be present at the programme for all the three days to get guidance from scientists and other participants about how to make agriculture profitable and worthwhile.

Vice-Chancellor of the UAS M. Hanumanthappa said that an exhibition will be held on all three days to help farmers. Most of the farmers are expected to get solutions to their agrarian problems which they are facing owing to various reasons.

“We are focusing on production, processing and marketing of millets since this year has been announced as International Millets Year. Also, the tagline for the Krishi Mela is Siridhanyagala Sara Jeevanakke Adhara,” he said.

On the first day of the Krishi Mela, nearly 15,000 farmers visited exhibitions of flowers and fish. The UAS and participating companies have established 220 exhibition stalls.

Director of Research B.K. Desai, Chairman of Krishi Mela and Extension Director M.K. Naik, Managing Committee member of UAS Kotreshappa Kori, Trivikram Joshi, Mahantesh Patil, Sridhar Kesaratti, Sunil Kumar Varma, K.V. Prasad, Joint Director of Agriculture R. Devika and Deputy Director of Horticulture Mohammad Ali were present.

