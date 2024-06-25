Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the 87th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be held in Mandya from December 20-22.

On June 25, he briefed the media in Bengaluru after holding a preliminary meeting with office-bearers of the Kannada Sahitya Parishad, officials of the Mandya district administration, and district MLAs at his home office on the annual event.

Earlier, the meet was scheduled to be held in June. But it was postponed due to the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections. Now, the administration has decided to organise the event in December.

The Chief Minister will request Kannadigas to participate in the conference in large numbers. A large number of Kannadigas from Karnataka, other States and abroad are expected to participate in the event.

