ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day Kannada Sahitya Sammelana in Mandya from December 20

Published - June 25, 2024 05:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

A large number of Kannadigas from Karnataka, other States and abroad are expected to participate in the event

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chairing a meeting on Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, in Bengaluru on June 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the 87th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana will be held in Mandya from December 20-22.

ADVERTISEMENT

On June 25, he briefed the media in Bengaluru after holding a preliminary meeting with office-bearers of the Kannada Sahitya Parishad, officials of the Mandya district administration, and district MLAs at his home office on the annual event.

Earlier, the meet was scheduled to be held in June. But it was postponed due to the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections. Now, the administration has decided to organise the event in December.

The Chief Minister will request Kannadigas to participate in the conference in large numbers. A large number of Kannadigas from Karnataka, other States and abroad are expected to participate in the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US