Three-day Kalyana Parva Utsav at Basavakalyan from Friday

The 23rd edition of the three-Day Kalyana Parva Utsav, a socio-religious convention, will be organised by the Basava Dharma Peetha Trust at Basavakalyan in Bidar district from Friday.

District president of the Rashtriya Basava Dal R.G. Shetgar, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, said that Basavakalyan MLA Sharnu Salagar will inaugurate a seminar on the topic “Dharma Chintane” on Friday.

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre will inaugurate the convention on Saturday.

On the third day, Bidar Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Girish Badole will inaugurate a procession carrying a portrait of social reformer Basaveshwara and tableau depicting Vachana Sahitya.

Seminars and programmes such as “Sharana Vandane” and “Sharanarige Sharanarthi” and various religious and literary events will be held during the convention.

Mr. Shetgar appealed to people from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra to participate in the Kalyana Parva Utsav and make it a success.

