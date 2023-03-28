ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day international seminar on bioscience technologies inaugurated

March 28, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Hassan

The seminar is being organised by College of Agriculture at Karekere near Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries at the inauguration of international seminar on “Current Technologies and Opportunities in Biological Sciences” at College of Agriculture near Hassan on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A three-day international conference on “Current Technologies and Opportunities in Biological Sciences” was inaugurated at the College of Agriculture near Hassan on Monday. 

Former chairman of ISRO A.S. Kiran Kumar inaugurated the event. In his address, he said the current bioscience technologies had been creating a new dimension for the good of mankind. The advances in science and technology had played an important role in facilitating daily activities of human beings.

S.V. Suresh, vice-chancellor of UAS Bengaluru, said the advances in agriculture sector helped the country to ensure food for all. Earlier the country was facing food scarcity. The improvement was because of the advances in technology, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganeshaiah, Retired Dean of UAS Bengaluru and other scholars, researchers attended the programme. Many scientists from reputed institutes presented their research papers in the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US