Three-day international seminar on bioscience technologies inaugurated

March 28, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Hassan

A three-day international conference on “Current Technologies and Opportunities in Biological Sciences” was inaugurated at the College of Agriculture near Hassan on Monday.

Former chairman of ISRO A.S. Kiran Kumar inaugurated the event. In his address, he said the current bioscience technologies had been creating a new dimension for the good of mankind. The advances in science and technology had played an important role in facilitating daily activities of human beings.

S.V. Suresh, vice-chancellor of UAS Bengaluru, said the advances in agriculture sector helped the country to ensure food for all. Earlier the country was facing food scarcity. The improvement was because of the advances in technology, he said.

Ganeshaiah, Retired Dean of UAS Bengaluru and other scholars, researchers attended the programme. Many scientists from reputed institutes presented their research papers in the event.