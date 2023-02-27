Three-day international conference on Swaraj in Gadag from tomorrow

February 27, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A three-day international conference on “Swaraj, Native Model of Self Governance” will be held on the premises of the Karnataka State Rural Development and Panchayat Raj University (KSRDPRU) at Nagavi in Gadag from Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Gadag on Monday, Vice-Chancellor of KSRDPRU Vishnukant S. Chatpalli said that educationists, researchers, policy-makers, professionals from across the globe will be participating in the three-day conference and deliberate on concepts of Dharma, Surajya and health issues and also take part in interactions.

Prof. Chatpalli said that at a time when the world is fast changing, reviewing the concept of Swaraj keeping in mind the social, cultural and technological aspects, has become crucial. And, every country is trying to find alternative models of sustainable development and good governance these days, he said.

The three-day conference will have technical sessions, panel discussions, paper presentation and case studies. This apart, there will be cultural programmes based on the concept of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam (World is a family), he said.

An exhibition that will showcase the various aspects of Swaraj will be inaugurated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. And, Chief Executive Officer of National Rain Fed Area Authority Ashok Dalwai, Padmashri award winner Manjamma Jogati and chairman of Kendra Lalitkala Academy C.S. Krishnashetty will participate in it.

The inaugural event of the conference will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Padmashri award winner Agus Indra Udayana, Vice-Chancellor of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru University Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit and Vice-Chancellor of Sanchi University of Buddhist-Indic Studies Neerja Gupta will participate as chief guests.

The keynote address will be delivered by president of the Indian Council For Cultural Relations Vinay Sahasrabudhe. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi will participate in the valedictory ceremony to be held on Friday, at 12.45 p.m.

Prof. Chatpalli said that the three-day conference is being held in association with Prajna Pravah, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Rural Development Ministry of the Union government and various other institutions.

Over 250 delegates representing international organisations, fellows of ICCR from various nations and scholars will participate in the conference that will give new insights, he said.

Registrar of the university Basavaraj Lakkannavar was present.