Three-day international conference at agri college

March 25, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Agricultural Sciences in Bengaluru will host a three-day international conference on ‘Current Technologies and Opportunities in Bio-Science’ at the College of Agriculture at Karekere, near Hassan, beginning on March 27.

A.S. Kiran Kumar, former chairman of ISRO, will inaugurate the conference.. S.V. Suresha, Vice-Chancellor of UAS, will preside. 

S.N. Vasudevan, dean of the college, said in a communiqué to the media that experts and scholars from fields including plant biotechnology, food technology, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence, and remote sensing, will present papers. 

Senior faculty members of the university and members of the academic council of the university will be participating in the event. The university has organised the event in collaboration with the Combett Institute in Bengaluru.

