18 January 2022 14:26 IST

As many as 208 children in over 45 schools had been tested positive for COVID-19

Shivamogga district administration has declared three-day holiday for classes 1 to 9 in Shivamogga from January 19. The administration took this decision in the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases in Shivamogga.

RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who is Minister in-charge of the district, on January 18 told mediapersons that schools would reopen on January 24. As many as 208 children in over 45 schools had been tested positive for COVID-19. In order to avoid spread of the infection, the administration has declared a 3-day holiday, the Minister said.

