Three-day heavy rain likely in coastal Karnataka from Friday

MANGALURU

09 June 2021 17:46 IST

The India Meteorological Department has said that heavy rain ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka from June 11 to June 13.

Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over coastal Karnataka from Thursday till June 13.

Advertising

Advertising

“Thunderstorm/lightning associated with gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph likely at isolated places over coastal Karnataka from June 12 to June 13,” it said adding that thunderstorm with lightning likely at isolated places over north interior Karnataka on June 12 and June 13.

The IMD said that thunderstorm with lightning is likely at isolated places over south interior Karnataka from Thursday till June 13.