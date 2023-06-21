Three-day fitness-cum-training programme for first-time 70 MLAs from June 26

June 21, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

A three-day fitness-cum-training programme has been organised for the first-time 70 MLAs of Karnataka from June 26 at Kshemavana — Naturopathy Centre located near Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader said that programme was aimed at developing fitness and good health among the newly elected legislators and providing information on the conduct of the Assembly proceedings, including question hour, zero hour, tabling of Bills, and discussions on Budget.

All 70 MLAs have been told to register their names physically at 5 p.m. on June 25 at Kshemavana, managed by a trust headed by philanthropist D. Veerendra Heggade. The programmes, including yoga, would be organised between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. on all three days. Senior legislators would speak on various topics from 10 a.m. onwards.

Earlier too, the Assembly Secretariat conducted the training programmes for legislators at the Legislator’s Home.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would inaugurate the programme on June 26 at 12 noon. Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil, former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and H.D. Kumaraswamy, and other senior leaders would address new legislators and provide tips on participation in the proceedings of the Assembly, rights and privileges of members, their code of conduct, and responsibility towards the constituency and society, Mr. Khader said.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot would address the joint session of the legislature at 12 noon on July 3 and the session would continue till July 14. Mr. Siddaramaiah would present the State Budget on July 7 and members would discuss the State Budget proposals, he said.