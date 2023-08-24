Three-day festival celebrating Pravara Theatre’s decade long journey

August 24, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Pravara Theatre is reaching a milestone of a decade in the world of theatre this August. The Kannada theatre troupe is a Bengaluru-based theatre company that was founded in August 2013, with the vision of encouraging the young generation and theatre enthusiasts, with an aim to fulfill the passion for theatre among them.

Pravara Theatre has provided performance art-based education and theater education to over five thousand people in various IT companies and colleges. The troupe has successfully staged more than 120 shows across the country in the 10 years of its journey. Founded by Hanu Ramasanjeeva, the troupe is commemorating its decade-long journey with a three-day festival starting Friday, August 25 to August 27, at K.H. Kalasoudha in Hanumanthanagara.

The three-day festival will have an evening filled with the presentation of Kannada theatre songs, a showcase of three wonderful plays by renowned theatre makers, discussions, and a lot more. Prominent theatre personality Gundanna C.K, writer – Jogi, and others will inaugurate the festival followed by a presentation of Kannada theatre songs, and a showcase of Gayagalu (Wounds), by the troupe Nirdiganta, Srirangapattana directed by Dr. Shripad Bhat.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the second day of the festival will have a discussion with theatre makers on the topic ‘Challenges in contemporary theatre and our responses’. The Pravara Theatre Award for young theatre practitioners will also be presented on the same day to Gowtham Upadhya, a theatre actor and production manager from Bengaluru. Along with a presentation of the play Goruru by Nirantara Foundation, Mysuru, directed by Manjunath L Badiger. The play Jathegiruvanu Chandira by Pravara Theatre, directed by the founder himself will mark the last day of the festival.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.