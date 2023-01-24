Three-day event to mark platinum jubilee of BVB College of Engineering starting Friday in Hubballi

January 24, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A three-day event in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty and a host of Ministers and eminent personalities from the field of industry and commerce will participate will mark the platinum jubilee celebrations of BV Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering and Technology (BVBCET) in Hubballi from Friday.

“BV Bhoomaraddi College of Engineering is the second engineering college to be established in Bombay Province in 1947. Pune was the only city in the province to have an engineering college then and even Bombay (now Mumbai) did not have it,” Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore told presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday.

Addressing presspersons along with Director of KLE Society Shankaranna Munavalli and Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University (formerly BVB College) Ashok Shettar, Dr Kore said that BV Bhommaraddi Engineering College has given the country great engineers and also politicians and administrators.

The three-day event from Friday will mark the 75th anniversary of the prestigious engineering institute of the region, he said.

Amit Shah coming

Dr Kore said that Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah will participate in the celebrations and inaugurated a state-of-the-art indoor sports complex in the presence of Sri Brahmrishi Gurudev of Vishwa Dharma Chetana of Tirupati on Saturday, at 11 a.m.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, the former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Jagadish Shettar, Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti and others will participate, he said.

Prof. Ashok Shettar said that the three-day celebrations will begin with felicitation to Dr. Prabhakar Kore, who is also celebrating his 75th birthday, on Friday, at 10 a.m. And, it will be followed by Samskrutika Kala Sourabha, a cultural extravaganza, at M.R. Sakhare Grounds on BVB Campus.

Prof. Ashok Shettar said that the new sports complex has been named as Dr Prabhakar Kore Sports Arena in recognition of Dr Kore’s contribution to building KLE Society and hundreds of institutions under its umbrella.

Global alumni meet

He said that founder of Infosys Foundation and an alumnus of BVB College Sudha Murty will inaugurate the BVB-KLE Tech Global Alumni Meet to be held on Saturday at 2.30 p.m. Nearly 600 distinguished alumni have already confirmed their participation and it will be followed by a music concert by playback singer Sunidhi Chauhan.

Prof. Ashok Shettar said that on the third day of the celebrations, a technical conclave will be held in which stalwarts of industries will deliver talks. Along with them, celebrated innovator and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk will deliver a special lecture on Sunday, he said.