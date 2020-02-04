Three-day dry chilli mela

A three-day annual dry chilli mela will be held at the Murusavira Math High School ground from February 8. It has been organised by the Karnataka State Spice Development Board (KSSBD), Karnataka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee, and farmer’s clubs.

A release issued by the KSSDB MD Manjunath Narayanapur said this event has been organised to cater the needs of both chilli growers and customers and facilitate direct contact between them. While the growers would get an opportunity to sell their produce directly to the customers and receive fair price, the customers in turn could buy quality product at fair prices. Dry chilli of different verities would be sold at the mela.

Apart from providing the marketing facility, KSSDB would also arrange for one-to-one contact between the growers and horticulture scientists. Scientists and Department of Horticulture officials would introduce farmers to new breeds of chilli, latest techniques and tools to improve farming methods and yield.

The participating farmers would get an opportunity to interact with the scientists and receive tips and advice to resolve the issues related to the chilli crop. Scientists would interact with the farmers and help them get acquainted with the outcome of the research and development programmes over chilly.