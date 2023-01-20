Three-day Dry Chilli Mela begins at Moorusavir Mutt High School Grounds in Hubballi

January 20, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The 11th three-day Dry Chilli Mela began at the Moorusavir Mutt High School Grounds in Hubballi on Friday with a good number of people showing interest in purchasing dry chilli directly from farmers.

Inaugurating the three-day event, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said that it was a good initiative by the Karnataka State Spices Development Board for providing a direct market link between farmers and buyers.

Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Department of Horticulture, Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), Amarashiva Farmers Producers Organisation and Kundgol and Uluva Yogi FPO, Hubballi have joined hands with the board in organising the event.

Mr. Shettar said that the chilli grown in North Karnataka districts has a great demand across the nation and also abroad. The Spices Development Board should take initiatives to encourage new experiments and initiatives so that chilli growers from the districts of Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Vijayapura, Uttara Kannada and Ballari will benefit, he said.

He said that because of COVID-19, the chilli mela could not be organised for the last two years and hoped that the event will get overwhelming response in the next two days.

Managing Director of Spices Development Board B.R. Girish said that during 2019-20, 102 farmers had taken part in the mela and 33 tonnes of dry chilli worth ₹77 lakh was sold. He said that this year, more sales are expected as there has been a gap of two years because of the pandemic.

President of Karnatak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Vinay Javali, general managers of the board Ravindra Hakati and Chidanandappa P.G., Assistant Director of Horticulture Vijaykumar Ryagi and others were present.

Farmers, mainly from Gadag, Haveri, Dharwad and Ballari districts, are participating in the mela. On the first day, the participating farmers recorded good sales.